Orangeburg opening warming shelter as dangerous cold arrives

The City of Orangeburg is opening a warming center through the holiday weekend.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety will open its lobby area to residents seeking warmth from the bone-chilling cold.

DPS is located at 1320 Middleton St.

The center will open Friday, Dec. 23, at 4 p.m. through 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25.

Individuals venturing out for last-minute Christmas shopping, family gatherings and church should plan to bundle up in layers as the coldest blast in years descends upon the area.

A wind-chill advisory issued by the Columbia National Weather Service is in place for The T&D Region from 7 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday.

Wind-chill values will range from 5 below zero to 5 degrees above zero, according to the NWS.

"The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken," the NWS said in a statement.

A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills. It is the first time the region has had a wind chill advisory in four years.

The NWS notes that exposing skin to the low temperatures for 15 to 30 minutes could lead to frost bite.

"Use caution while traveling outside," the NWS advisory notes. "Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves."

Orangeburg County Emergency Services Director Billy Staley said the most important thing is for people to stay home.

"When those severe wind chills are here and impacting us, people need to stay indoors and not get out in it unless they absolutely have to," Staley said.

He said if traveling, individuals should pack extra blankets and clothes in the event they have car trouble.

Staley also encouraged people to use extreme caution when heating homes.

"With temperatures this cold, heat pumps struggle to maintain a warm temperature in your home," Staley said. "People need to be cautious if they use supplemental heat ... They need to make sure they are using extreme caution and making sure they are doing it in a safe manner."

Temperatures are expected to rapidly begin failing behind an arctic front on Friday.

Friday's high in Orangeburg is expected to occur around 4 a.m. in the morning before temperatures fall throughout the day.

By 3 p.m., temperatures are expected to be at freezing and are forecast to fall to 15 degrees by 6 a.m. Saturday, Christmas Eve.

Falling temperatures will be accompanied by gusty winds. Sustained winds will be in the 20 mph range with gusts as high 45 mph possible.

"Strong winds may cause power outages Friday, compounding concerns of well-below-freezing temperatures," the NWS said.

A wind advisory was also issued from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.

"Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects," the NWS advisory noted. "Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result."

Weather officials note that cold temperatures combined with gusty winds are quite unusual for the state.

"We don't get this cold," Staley said.

Wind-chill values for Orangeburg are forecast to drop as low as 2 degrees around 6 a.m. Christmas Eve. The high temperature for Saturday in Orangeburg is forecast to be 32.

The low Christmas morning is forecast at 18. Winds will die down Christmas Day, but wind chills Christmas morning will still be as low as 13, according to the NWS.

Temperatures in Orangeburg are forecast to be below freezing for 45 consecutive hours, increasing the threat for exposed pipes to burst. Temperatures are forecast to be below 40 degrees for 70 consecutive hours.

"Care should be taken to protect exposed pipes, those without warm shelter, and sensitive plants and animals," the NWS said.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities will be on standby in the event of power outages and higher-than-normal water line breaks.

Individuals are encouraged to visit the utility's website in the event of an outage or water line break.

The NWS encourages individuals traveling by car to adhere to a number of tips.

Keep your phone charged

Bring your pets inside and provide adequate shelter for livestock.

Leave your inside faucets dripping hot and cold water during prolonged periods where temperatures do not rise above freezing.