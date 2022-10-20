Orangeburg offering facade grant opportunities

The City of Orangeburg has unveiled facade grant application opportunities for owners of commercial properties and managers of businesses located in the historical downtown district.

The first tier will allow grants not exceeding $5,000.

The second tier will allow grants between $5,000 to $15,000 and the third tier will have a grant totaling between $15,000 and $25,000.

The first tier would not require a match; the second would require a 15% match and the third a 25% match.

The application guidelines will be available on the city's website and a hard copy. The program will be rolled out on Nov. 1.

The city allocated $250,000 for downtown facade grants with money from the American Rescue Plan. That’s on top of the $50,000 allocated from city earlier, meaning $300,000 can be used for improvements to downtown buildings.

The grants can be used for signs, lighting, awnings, storefronts and windows.

In other matters during a Tuesday city council meeting:

• Council gave first reading to changes in natural gas rates for new Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities industrial customers effective Dec. 1, 2022.

“These are three gas rates that affect only industrial customers that we are trying to extend service to,” DPU Natural Gas Division Director Dave Durgin said.

“Think of this as a tool in our toolbox to help sell ... some more gas,” he said.

“It would not affect any current customers. It would not increase rates,” Durgin said. “It has the potential to lower rates.”

• Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce President James McQuilla updated council on what the chamber is doing to better serve and reach out to Orangeburg.

McQuilla said from Jan. 1, 2010 to June 30, 2020, the chamber had 57 new business memberships. From June 2020 until Oct. 18, 2022 there have been 92 new memberships.

• Council honored the City of Orangeburg's Dixie Youth Ozone (12 and under) baseball team for being the Division One Ozone District 6 2022 champion and state runner-up. A banner will hang at the Orangeburg Recreational Complex. About seven members of the team were in attendance.

• Council appointed Linton Davis to fill a vacancy on the Building Board of Appeals. The seat’s term ends July 1, 2026. The Rev. Albert Shuler will serve as an alternate to the board.

• Council appointed Randy Shuler to fill the unexpired term on the Hillcrest Golf Course Commission ending July 1, 2023.

• Council passed a retirement resolution honoring the service of the nearly 26-year DPU employee Bryson Matt Lovern. Lovern has worked in the utility's gas division. His father also worked at DPU.

• Council passed a retirement resolution honoring the service of 32-1/2-year DPU employee Annette Williams for service in the utility's administration department in customer service.

• Council went into closed session for performance evaluations of City Administrator Sidney Evering and Department of Public Utilities Manager Warren Harley.

A contractual matter related to DPU’s gas division was also discussed behind closed doors. Council did not vote on the matters.