Norfolk Southern has cleaned up along the train tracks near Boulevard Street. Orangeburg City Council is asking the company to keep the area clean.

City Administrator Sidney Evering told council recently that, “They have taken steps to remove the majority of that material since we last met.”

The company is in the process of replacing more than 22,000 miles of rail line. Orangeburg is being used as a staging area for the materials due to its central location.

Evering said there will be another phase of the rail company's track improvement project in the fall, which means additional materials will be placed in Orangeburg until the project is complete.

Council passed a resolution during its most recent meeting complaining about the “unsafe and untidy” conditions along the tracks.

The resolution will be addressed to Norfolk Southern Corp. President and Chief Executive Officer Alan Shaw.

Council is asking him to “pursue whatever reasonable steps are necessary to expedite the immediate removal of materials near Boulevard Street between Russell Street and Zan Street and to maintain the area.”

The resolution gives the train company 30 days to begin removal of the debris.

If a cleanup does not begin in this 30-day period, council will authorize the city administrator and city attorney to “take all necessary steps to petition the Federal Railroad Administration and the South Carolina Department of Transportation for an investigation regarding the conditions of the rail line in the city.”

“I do believe in keeping the city tidy and doing everything we can to make us have a good appearance, but I want to go on record to tell the citizens that that area is owned by the railroad,” Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler said. “The city does not own it.”

Orangeburg resident Geoffrey Fine said that while Norfolk Southern Railway has cleaned up some of its debris, a broken fence remains along the track.

Fine was informed the fence is owned by the South Carolina Department of Transportation and the city plans to reach out to the department about the fence.

Fine also suggested a new fence be placed up from Ellis Avenue to near Cook Out.

“We are a community here. We have to be concerned about all of our citizens,” Fine said. “In order for them to partner and be a good neighbor they have to have respect for us also."

Councilman Jerry Hannah said fencing or a guardrail near the tracks is a good idea and should be considered by the city.

Councilman Dr. Kalu Kalu said when the city redeveloping Railroad Corner, it will be crucial that the railroad keep its property tidy.

“If they leave it the way it is, and then we do the Railroad Corner, that would be an eyesore on what we are trying to do for the city,” Kalu said.

Councilwoman Liz Zimmerman Keitt said while work needs to be done, residents need to take pride in their own property as well.

“There are several places in this city that are so deplorable,” she said. “How can we talk about somebody else when we are not doing what we need to do?

“I am asking citizens everywhere in Orangeburg to clean up their lots and make us feel good about our place. Then we can really complain about someone else.”