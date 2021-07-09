Orangeburg native to compete for 'Chopped' championship

“I come from a cooking culture. Everybody in Orangeburg cooks. I think back to the days of eating at Brown Derby and places like that are special to Orangeburg. The culture and food there has greatly influenced me,” he said.

In 2015, Spigner auditioned for the Bravo reality competition television series “Top Chef” but wasn’t selected as a contestant.

“I was disappointed at first, but then I figured maybe I could try again another time,” he said.

In 2019, a representative from “Chopped” contacted him and inquired about his interest in being a contestant.

“I have always wanted to be on ‘Chopped,’ so I was excited when they called,” he said.

After an on-camera interview in November 2019, Spigner was given the green light as a contestant and was told that filming would begin in April 2020.

“Nobody knew about COVID. I was disappointed again because I was really excited and looking forward to being on the show,” he said.

After some rearranging, production finally began the filming process in Knoxville, Tennessee, in November 2020.