Orangeburg native to compete for 'Chopped' championship

Orangeburg native and Dallas-based executive chef Eric Spigner is one of four chefs competing for the title of “Chopped” champion.
“Chopped” is a reality-based cooking game show series that features four chefs competing in a three-round competition. The contestants create dishes that include an unusual combination of ingredients known as the “mystery basket.”
Each round, the dishes are evaluated by a panel of well-known professional chef judges and a contestant is eliminated or “Chopped.” The last chef standing is named the “Chopped” champion and wins a cash prize of $10,000.
In the special series competition known as the Chopped Tournament of Champions, 16 chefs compete head-to-head for a chance to win a whopping $25,000. Spigner was the first chef to advance to the final round of the first-ever “Chopped: Alton Brown Maniacal Mystery Tournament.”
The 1995 Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School graduate and self-taught chef began cooking 20 years ago while working as a cook at various restaurants in Orangeburg and Columbia. He relocated to Dallas in 2010 to join his mother, who moved four years earlier.
“It was really rocky when I first moved to Dallas. I felt the need to prove myself,” he said.
Spigner earned and has held the title of executive chef at Nova Restaurant in Dallas for eight years. The Dallas hot spot is known for "round-the-world dining," according to the Dallas Observer. He credits his upbringing in Orangeburg for his “Carolina country” cooking style.
“I come from a cooking culture. Everybody in Orangeburg cooks. I think back to the days of eating at Brown Derby and places like that are special to Orangeburg. The culture and food there has greatly influenced me,” he said.
In 2015, Spigner auditioned for the Bravo reality competition television series “Top Chef” but wasn’t selected as a contestant.
“I was disappointed at first, but then I figured maybe I could try again another time,” he said.
In 2019, a representative from “Chopped” contacted him and inquired about his interest in being a contestant.
“I have always wanted to be on ‘Chopped,’ so I was excited when they called,” he said.
After an on-camera interview in November 2019, Spigner was given the green light as a contestant and was told that filming would begin in April 2020.
“Nobody knew about COVID. I was disappointed again because I was really excited and looking forward to being on the show,” he said.
After some rearranging, production finally began the filming process in Knoxville, Tennessee, in November 2020.
“We were on set for 14 hours a day filming, doing interviews and cooking. I’ve been a fan of ‘Chopped’ for a long time, but to see what happens behind the scenes and see the process up close and personal was pretty cool. It allowed me to see the show from a different perspective.”
Spigner was named the winner of the first round of the “Chopped: Alton Brown Maniacal Mystery Tournament,” which aired on June 22.
“Winning that round was one of the best feelings I ever felt. A very big weight was lifted off my chest. As an up-and-coming chef in Dallas, I felt like I didn't get my due respect as a chef. With this win, I felt like I finally got my just due,” he said.
The tournament has continued airing for the last two Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on the Food Network. The finale will air this Tuesday, July 13, at 9 p.m.
In the near future, Spigner plans to open a restaurant and publish a book about South Carolina food history.
“There are a lot of South Carolina-based dishes that people don’t know the origins of. I want to bring that history to the forefront,” he said.
He also hopes to do more television and showcase the cooking that influenced him.
“I want to show people that Orangeburg has a voice through my cooking. We are here. This is who we are,” Spigner said. “Orangeburg is a very inspirational and historical place but it’s really hidden. You have to look beneath the surface to find it.”