Orangeburg native snags book awards

Dr. Walter B. Curry Jr., local author and founder of Renaissance Publications LLC, received the Literary Titan Gold Awards for his books that focus on the African American history in both Aiken and Orangeburg counties, “The Thompson Family: Untold Stories From The Past (1830-1960)” and “The Awakening: The Seawright-Ellison Family Saga, Vol. 1, A Narrative History.”

The Gold Award is bestowed on books professionally reviewed by Literary Titan found to be perfect in their delivery of original content, meticulous development of unique characters in an organic and striking setting, innovative plot that supports a fresh theme and elegant prose that transforms words into beautifully written books.

“’The Thompson Family: Untold Stories from The Past (1830-1960)’ is a well-crafted and well-researched book that details a stirring and inspirational history of so many impressive people. Readers will learn about a collection of little known but exceptional people and read of achievements that were hard won but rarely shared,” wrote Literary Titan. “The author writes in a very clear and straightforward tone but still manages to provide us with vivid imagery and details that lead the reader on a phenomenal visual journey. As we travel throughout the pages of this family saga, it almost feels like we are right there with these people experiencing everything they are experiencing. We visit and get touched by so many lives just by turning from one page to another.”

“The first volume in a compelling family saga, the narrative of ‘The Awakening’ takes us back to the days of the Reconstruction era and tells us about the two families that descended from Martha Kitchings Seawright Ellison. Set in South Carolina, the author offers a vivid description of the bygone days; enslavement, freedom from slavery, and the subsequent socioeconomic conditions that led the family of Martha to become sharecroppers,” wrote Literary Titan. “Author Walter B. Curry Jr. arranges the available data, genealogical research and historical events in a way that they fit together like pieces of a puzzle. And when those pieces come together, the revelation is enlightening and rewarding. If you are interested in learning more about Black history, the Harlem Renaissance, or wish to know about the history of South Carolina, this book is a must-read.”

Literary Titan is an organization of professional editors, writers and professors who have a passion for the written word. The organization reviews fiction and non-fiction books in many different genres, as well as conducting author interviews and recognizing talented authors with the Literary Book Award. For more information including the book reviews, go to www.literarytitan.com and https://literarytitan.com/tag/dr-walter-b-curry-jr/.

Curry, a native of Orangeburg and a 2003 graduate of South Carolina State University, is the founder of Renaissance Publications LLC. For more information about Curry’s company and to order his books, go to www.renaissancepubllc.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0