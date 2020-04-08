Orangeburg native shares story of coronavirus recovery

But that all changed a week later.

“I don’t know what happened but all the sudden I was having body aches, tremors, like you could have two quilts on me and I was still cold,” James said.

The next morning he checked in at Emory Saint Joseph hospital in Atlanta, where he normally is helping patients of his own in the ER, and was soon diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia in both lungs.

He said over the next few days his oxygen levels grew worse and his heart enlarged. At that point, his doctor told him he would be admitted to the ICU and he would be intubated.

“Once he told me that I completely broke down, because as a fellow ER nurse you know what intubation is and what’s going to happen and the possible things that can go wrong,” James said.

He said one of the worst parts was having to go through it without any family or friends.

“For that to happen to you and be alone, it was very depressing,” James said.

Eric James, Lequawn’s father, said he drove from Orangeburg to Atlanta to see Lequawn through the ICU window, but once he got there, he was told visitors were no longer allowed to stand at the window.