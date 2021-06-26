Orangeburg native selected as a DSS Employee of the Month

The South Carolina Department of Social Services’ Employee of the Month Program recognizes staff whose work exemplifies the agency’s core principles: competence, courage and compassion.

Orangeburg native Gloria Kempson, Finance Services, Columbia area, was recently named an Employee of the Month.

“I am very appreciative of the honor and accept it to include all the members of my team and the hard work they accomplish,” she said.

A typical day for Kempson includes overseeing the IV-E foster care unit, which brings in federal money for DSS by determining eligibility and continued eligibility for foster children.

“She continues to execute new initiatives that streamline the determination process which has a direct effect on the agency increasing the amount of IV-E federal funds that are received for eligible services,” her nomination states.

“Mrs. Kempson’s high performance level reflects her dedication to this division and to this agency.”