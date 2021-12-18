Orangeburg native’s new film to be screened at OCL; community discussion to follow

The Orangeburg Revitalization Coalition will present a free screening of the documentary film “Meltdown in Dixie” on Monday, Dec. 20, at 5 p.m. at the Orangeburg County Library.

The screening will be followed by a community discussion about the group's efforts to remove Confederate symbols in Orangeburg. The event is free and open to the public.

“We formed the Orangeburg Revitalization Coalition in the summer of 2020 because we wanted to let the larger Orangeburg community and leadership know that we want change. Confederate symbols have no place in our town, and it is time for them to come down,” said Natalie Able, co-founder of the Orangeburg Revitalization Coalition.

The post-screening discussion will be moderated by Keela Gover and will feature Orangeburg Revitalization Coalition representatives John Graves and Natalie Able, filmmaker Emily Harrold and state Rep. Justin Bamberg.

“Meltdown in Dixie” is a documentary film directed by Orangeburg native Emily Harrold. It follows the battle over the Confederate flag flying outside of Edisto River Creamery.

The film is a 2022 finalist for the duPont Columbia Awards, and it has won numerous other awards at film festivals across the country. It can be streamed on TOPIC.com.

