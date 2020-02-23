Orangeburg native’s first book explores student protest

An Orangeburg native’s first book explores the history of the Howard University student protest of 1989.

An Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School graduate, Dr. Joshua M. Myers is an assistant professor of Africana studies in the Department of Afro-American Studies at Howard University. He is the author of “We Are Worth Fighting For: A History of the Howard University Protest of 1989. The book was released in December of 2019 and is the first history of the 1989 Howard University protest.

The three-day occupation of the university’s administration building was a continuation of the student movements of the ‘60s and a unique challenge to the politics of the ‘80s. Upset at the university’s appointment of the Republican strategist Lee Atwater to the board of trustees, students forced the issue by shutting down the operations of the university. The protest, inspired in part by the emergence of “conscious” hip hop, helped to build support for the idea of student governance and drew upon a resurgent black nationalist ethos.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}