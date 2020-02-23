Orangeburg native’s first book explores student protest

An Orangeburg native’s first book explores the history of the Howard University student protest of 1989.
An Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School graduate, Dr. Joshua M. Myers is an assistant professor of Africana studies in the Department of Afro-American Studies at Howard University. He is the author of “We Are Worth Fighting For: A History of the Howard University Protest of 1989. The book was released in December of 2019 and is the first history of the 1989 Howard University protest.
The three-day occupation of the university’s administration building was a continuation of the student movements of the ‘60s and a unique challenge to the politics of the ‘80s. Upset at the university’s appointment of the Republican strategist Lee Atwater to the board of trustees, students forced the issue by shutting down the operations of the university. The protest, inspired in part by the emergence of “conscious” hip hop, helped to build support for the idea of student governance and drew upon a resurgent black nationalist ethos.
At the center of this story is a student organization known as Black Nia F.O.R.C.E. Co-founded by Ras Baraka, the group was at the forefront of organizing the student mobilization at Howard during the spring of 1989 and thereafter. “We Are Worth Fighting For” explores how black student activists -- young men and women -- helped shape and resist the rightward shift and neoliberal foundations of American politics. This history adds to the literature on black campus activism, Black Power studies, and the emerging histories of African American life in the 1980s.
The book is available through major online retailers including Amazon and Barnes and Noble.
In addition to serving on the board of the Association for the Study of Classical African Civilizations and the editorial board of The Compass: Journal of the Association for the Study of Classical African Civilizations, Myers works with the DC area collectives, Positive Black Folks in Action and the DC Black Power Chronicles. His research interests include Africana intellectual histories and traditions, Africana philosophy, critical university studies, and disciplinarity. His work has been published in Critical Ethnic Studies Journal, The Journal of African American Studies, The Journal of Pan African Studies, The African Journal of Rhetoric, The Human Rights and Globalization Law Review, Liberator Magazine, and Pambazuka, among other literary spaces. He edits “A Gathering Together,” blogs at http://speaktomekhet.wordpress.com and is on Twitter@ddhewty.
His current book project, “Cedric Robinson: Black Radicalism Beyond the Order of Time,” is under contract with Polity Press.