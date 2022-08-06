Orangeburg native named risk professional of year

The South Carolina Public Risk Management Association Risk Professional of the Year Award aims to raise the profile and recognize an individual who exemplifies excellence, innovation and commitment to the Risk and Insurance Management field and the outstanding programs the honoree has implemented within their organization.

“As our organizations and communities continue to sort through the disruption and disarray caused by recent events safety & risk professionals have demonstrated their value as strategic leaders who adapt to change, strengthen resilience and promote innovation,” said SC PRIMA President of the Board of Directors Donald Henderson.

“Demetrius Rumph embodies this, embedding safety & risk management practices to address safety & risk concerns within his organization. His dynamic leadership has revolutionized and change the safety culture at the City of Columbia. His outstanding accomplishments in the field of Risk Management has made him a deserving recipient of this years’ SC PRIMA Risk Professional Year Award. But, his greatest award and reward is for all employees to go home unhurt and unharmed to their families and friends each and every day.”

Rumph began his career in the military and served as an air traffic controller operator in the United States Air Force, specializing in vital services in assisting civilian and military aircraft to avoid collisions, maintain safe aircraft separation during flight, maintain flight safety and airport ground operations.

Following his military career, he worked in the manufacturing industry in various roles such as safety coordinator, safety advisor, health and safety coordinator, health and safety manager and regional environmental, health and safety manager.

During his tenure working in the manufacturing industry and public sector, he was responsible for the occupational, safety, health and risk management programs/processes for all his facilities.

Rumph holds a bachelor of arts in interdisciplinary studies with a concentration in business management and psychology from the University of South Carolina. He obtained his construction-manager of environmental safety and health (C-MESH) from N.C. State University and Safety and Health Council of North Carolina.

He is an authorized OSHA construction trainer, Southeastern OTI Education Center. He is a certified risk manager from the South Carolina Association of Counties Property, Liability and Trust, certified in first aid/ CPR /AED, certified ALICE active shooter instructor as well as certified in OSHA Trench, Shoring and Excavation and National Safety Council Certified Defensive Driving Training instructor. Rumph has received several safety achievement awards, but his most notable prestigious safety achievements are the 2018 J.J. Keller Safety Professional of the Year Award and recently, the 2022 South Carolina Public Risk Management Association Risk Professional of The Year.

Rumph is an Orangeburg native and an Orangeburg-Wilkinson graduate, class of 1982.