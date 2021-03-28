Orangeburg native named acting head of Maryland school district

The Montgomery County (Maryland) Board of Education recently appointed Deputy Superintendent Dr. Monifa Bellinger McKnight, an Orangeburg native, as the acting/interim superintendent for Montgomery County Public Schools.
MCPS is the largest school district in the state of Maryland and the 14th largest district in the nation, hosting 165,000 students.
Effective June 1, McKnight will serve as acting superintendent and will fully assume the position of interim superintendent beginning July 1. The appointment is conditional upon approval by the Maryland State Superintendent of Schools and following contract negotiations with the Board of Education. The appointment will be confirmed at a future board meeting.
Superintendent Dr. Jack R. Smith announced his retirement on Jan. 14.
The appointment of McKnight as acting/interim superintendent is through June 30, 2022, which will provide time for the board to conduct a thorough national search for the next superintendent.
“I’m humbled and honored by this appointment and the board’s confidence in me to lead at such a critical time for our school system. MCPS’ focus on providing an equitable, meaningful and quality education for all students is a point of pride for me and always has been,” McKnight said.
McKnight joined MCPS in 2019, coming from the Howard County Public School System, where she served as the chief school management and instructional leadership officer.
Prior to her tenure with Howard County, McKnight served as director for Secondary Leadership Development Programs for MCPS. Previously, she also served as the principal of Ridgeview Middle School in MCPS. In this role, she received the Maryland Middle School Principal of the Year award, given by the Maryland Association of Secondary School Principals and the National Association of Secondary School Principals.
“Dr. McKnight has shown a high level of leadership and a focus on students and staff that will serve her well as interim superintendent. She is an excellent choice to lead MCPS in the coming months,” Smith said. “Dr. McKnight understands what is needed to guide MCPS during this transition period and ensure a quality education for all students.”
In 2016, McKnight was selected as a Principal Ambassador Fellow by the U.S. Department of Education.
In addition to her experience and leadership in K-12 public education, she has served as an adjunct instructor at Hood College and McDaniel College, teaching graduate-level courses in diverse educational philosophy, human development, and race and equity in school leadership.
McKnight holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from South Carolina State University in Orangeburg; a master of science in educational leadership from Bowie State University, Bowie, Maryland; and a doctorate of education in educational leadership and policy from the University of Maryland, College Park.