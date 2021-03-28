Orangeburg native named acting head of Maryland school district

Prior to her tenure with Howard County, McKnight served as director for Secondary Leadership Development Programs for MCPS. Previously, she also served as the principal of Ridgeview Middle School in MCPS. In this role, she received the Maryland Middle School Principal of the Year award, given by the Maryland Association of Secondary School Principals and the National Association of Secondary School Principals.

“Dr. McKnight has shown a high level of leadership and a focus on students and staff that will serve her well as interim superintendent. She is an excellent choice to lead MCPS in the coming months,” Smith said. “Dr. McKnight understands what is needed to guide MCPS during this transition period and ensure a quality education for all students.”

In 2016, McKnight was selected as a Principal Ambassador Fellow by the U.S. Department of Education.

In addition to her experience and leadership in K-12 public education, she has served as an adjunct instructor at Hood College and McDaniel College, teaching graduate-level courses in diverse educational philosophy, human development, and race and equity in school leadership.