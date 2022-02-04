Orangeburg native holds food giveaway; Conwell stars in BET’s ‘Bigger’

Orangeburg native Angell Conwell continues to chart her own course through the acting business while staying true to herself — and giving back to her community.

Conwell, one of the stars of executive producer Will Packer's “Bigger” on Black Entertainment Television, will sponsor a free food giveaway at a local restaurant.

The giveaway will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 at the Bojangles at 3624 St. Matthews Road in Orangeburg.

The first 100 patrons that mention "Angell Conwell Day" will receive a free chicken sandwich and a Bo-Berry Biscuit on Saturday.

"I was born in Orangeburg and attended school in Columbia around the age of 1 before eventually settling in L.A. South Carolina is always in my heart no matter where I go. So go out Saturday and get your grub on at Bojangles while the free chicken sandwiches and Bo Berry biscuits last," Conwell said.

“Bigger” is one of the first original series that aired on BET+, the network’s streaming service. The series stars Conwell, Tanisha Long, Rasheda Crockett, Chase Anthony and Tristen Winger.

Conwell is the daughter of Brian Conwell and Sheila Legette, a talent agent.

Conwell’s maternal grandmother is Eva Legette of Orangeburg.

Former Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin presented Conwell with the key to the city on Feb. 5, 2019, a day which the mayor named in her honor.

