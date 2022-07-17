Orangeburg native delivers commencement address at Rackham Graduate School

Nwadeyi was one of the first participants in the Summer Nuclear Science Institute for High School Students at South Carolina State during the summer following her junior year at O-W. Upon graduation from O-W, she enrolled at South Carolina State University, where she began study in the nuclear engineering program and performed excellently. However during her junior year, she was diagnosed with bone cancer and had to stop school. But by the grace of God, an incredibly strong single parent mother, Ms. Mary White, and many, many prayers, Valerie recovered fully and resumed her studies in nuclear engineering. Valerie graduated summa cum laude (with highest honors) from South Carolina State University in nuclear engineering. She was also named that year’s Maher Scholar Awardee by the Savannah River National Laboratory, symbolic of the top nuclear science and engineering graduate in the region. Valerie was accepted to the University of Michigan with fellowship support to pursue doctoral studies. Her doctoral research focused on treatment of cancer with proton beams. She is currently a post-doctoral researcher at the Savanah River National Laboratory in Aiken.