Orangeburg native Charlie Way Jr. dies; businessman chaired SCSU board during critical time

Orangeburg native Charles S. Way Jr., a South Carolina business and development icon and the former South Carolina State board chairman who helped rescue the university during difficult fiscal times, has died in Mount Pleasant at age 84.

A former S.C. secretary of commerce and driving force behind development of Kiawah Island, Way was deeply involved in other endeavors. He was a former Spoleto chairman, and was known for his work on behalf of the S.C. Aquarium, the College of Charleston and the University of South Carolina.

His work at S.C. State in his hometown will be remembered here as a major accomplishment.

In May 2015, the university was struggling under a huge burden of debt and had been placed on probation by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges because of governance and financial issues. At one point, members of the legislature threatened to close the school, but instead decided to remove the trustees and appoint a new interim board.

Way was named one of seven new trustees in May 2015. At the first board meeting, he was elected chairman.

More than a year later, Way said “getting this ox out the ditch” was one of his greatest challenges.

He retired from the board in 2017.

On Thursday, S.C. State issued a statement remembering Way.

“Charlie Way stepped up for S.C. State when we needed him most,” SC State President Alexander Conyers said. “Mr. Way brought stability to our beloved university during doubts about the institution’s future.

“He firmly believed in S.C. State’s mission to educate the state’s minority and underserved populations, so we are forever indebted to him for his leadership, guidance and perseverance,” Conyers said. “He will be missed.”

S.C. State Board Chairman Rodney C. Jenkins said Way helped set a path for the university’s recovery.

“Those of us who hold this university close to our hearts know that Charlie played a pivotal role in the restoration of S.C. State,” Jenkins said. “His incredible business acumen and benevolent mindset made him the perfect choice to lead that restoration.

“The foundation he and other members of the new board set for S.C. State paved the way for the tremendous successes we are enjoying today,” Jenkins said. “I pray for God's continued blessings upon his family and friends during this time of bereavement and beyond.”

Way was known across the state for success in building his family-owned business, The Beach Company. Under his leadership, it became one of the state’s largest development firms, with holdings across the Southeast such as apartment complexes, shopping centers, land holdings, resort properties and office complexes, including Majestic Square on King Street in Charleston.

In 1988, Way led the group that purchased the Kiawah Island development from the Kuwaiti royal family for $105 million and transformed it into one of the top resorts in the state.

But Way’s successes stretched far beyond finance and business to civic, art and philanthropic contributions. He served on numerous boards, including the Spoleto Festival USA Board of Directors from 1984 until 1990. He was Spoleto board chairman from 1985 until 1990.

In 1998, he took on the responsibility of building relationships between the state and foreign powers when Gov. Jim Hodges appointed him S.C. secretary of commerce.

Way received recognition and awards from numerous organizations for his service. He was awarded South Carolina’s highest civilian honor, the Order of the Palmetto, twice, by Gov. Carroll Campbell in 1994 and by Gov. Jim Hodges in 2002.

In 2016, he received a double honor from the Orangeburg community. He was The Times and Democrat’s Person of the Year and was inducted into the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce Business Hall of Fame.

Way was born in Orangeburg on Dec. 18, 1937, to the late Charles S. Way Sr. and the late Sally Wise Way. He left Orangeburg when he was a junior in high school to attend military school in Georgia and did not return to live here.

However, he cited happy memories of his childhood. "Orangeburg was such a wonderful, wonderful, wonderful place to grow up."

Way said his philosophy of life, his desire to serve, was based on his own success and a quote by Sir Winston Churchill.

“The Lord has looked out for me pretty well,” he said. “I’ve been very fortunate in my business endeavors. My favorite saying -- and I quote it from Winston Churchill -- 'You make a living by what you get, but you make a life by what you give.'”