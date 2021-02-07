Orangeburg native appointed to key leadership role at VA

WASHINGTON — Born and raised in Orangeburg, Eddie C. Riley, a chief of staff in a key program office in the Department of Veterans Affairs, was promoted to the federal government’s prestigious Senior Executive Service (SES) ranks Jan. 19 during a virtual ceremony at VA’s headquarters in Washington, D.C.
Riley’s appointment to SES cements his role as a leader in VA’s Office of Electronic Health Record Modernization (OEHRM), which manages the department’s multibillion-dollar effort to improve veterans’ health care with a new electronic health record (EHR) system.
“Eddie is an exceptional example of a selfless leader who invests in building the necessary trust and relationships to understand what it takes to succeed as a team,” said John H. Windom, executive director of OEHRM. “He knows how to mobilize diverse groups of people, has the foresight to quickly pivot to help us overcome challenges, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic, and is committed to VA’s mission of transforming health care for America’s veterans.”
Riley served as acting chief of staff for OEHRM for more than a year before his appointment to SES. He brings 34 years of military, business and federal government experience to the role, in which he oversees all administrative, human resources, financial and strategic planning aspects for OEHRM, which is charged with the executive management of the 10-year, $16 billion project.
The program office is managing the implementation of VA’s new EHR system at the department’s 171 medical facilities. The system will be fully interoperable with the Department of Defense (DOD), the U.S. Coast Guard and participating community care providers, ensuring that service members’ medical information follows them as they transition from active duty to veteran status.
“If you surround yourself with the right village, you can do anything,” Riley said. “Whatever I have accomplished over my 30-year career in DOD, private industry and VA, I owe to my ‘village’ of family, friends, mentors and co-workers.”
Riley led the OEHRM workforce as it achieved multiple milestones in 2020, including the initial launch of the new EHR in October at Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center in Spokane, Washington, its associated clinics and an administrative facility in Las Vegas, impacting more than 24,000 veterans. VA is scheduled to have the new electronic health record system in place at all VA facilities by 2028.
For more information about VA’s EHR modernization effort, visit https://www.ehrm.va.gov/.