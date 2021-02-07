Orangeburg native appointed to key leadership role at VA

WASHINGTON — Born and raised in Orangeburg, Eddie C. Riley, a chief of staff in a key program office in the Department of Veterans Affairs, was promoted to the federal government’s prestigious Senior Executive Service (SES) ranks Jan. 19 during a virtual ceremony at VA’s headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Riley’s appointment to SES cements his role as a leader in VA’s Office of Electronic Health Record Modernization (OEHRM), which manages the department’s multibillion-dollar effort to improve veterans’ health care with a new electronic health record (EHR) system.

“Eddie is an exceptional example of a selfless leader who invests in building the necessary trust and relationships to understand what it takes to succeed as a team,” said John H. Windom, executive director of OEHRM. “He knows how to mobilize diverse groups of people, has the foresight to quickly pivot to help us overcome challenges, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic, and is committed to VA’s mission of transforming health care for America’s veterans.”