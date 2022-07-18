Orangeburg native among Dem’s lt. gov. possibilities

Orangeburg native Kathryn Bull Whitaker is among the people Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham is considering as a running mate.

Cunningham released a list of nine prospective candidates for lieutenant governor on Monday.

“The person I choose for lieutenant governor will be ready to lead on day one,” Cunningham said. “Our ticket will represent the future of South Carolina and the amazing potential of our state.

“I am committed to selecting a qualified, visionary leader to join our team and help usher in a new generation of leadership for South Carolina.”

Whitaker was born and raised in Orangeburg. Her parents, Faye and David Bull, are both pharmacists, retired from the Regional Medical Center.

She attended Orangeburg Preparatory Schools from kindergarten through graduation. Her experiences on the basketball and track teams in high school – and specifically with coaches Jan Stoudenmire and Joe Bonnette – were highly formative.

She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, where she sang in the choir, was a leader in the youth group and went on a mission trip to Peru with her father and fellow church members her junior year of high school.

The Clemson graduate now lives in Mount Pleasant and is chief marketing officer of Burr & Forman, LLP. She is a former Democratic nominee for state senate.

Cunningham says others on his lieutenant governor shortlist are:

• Tally Parham Casey of Columbia is CEO of Wyche Law Firm, the first female fighter pilot in the South Carolina Air National Guard and a veteran of three combat tours over Iraq. She’s a native of Greenville.

• Rosalyn Glenn of Columbia is a financial planner and former Democratic nominee for state treasurer. She’s a native of Welford, S.C.

• State Rep. Jermaine Johnson of Hopkins is a small business owner and former professional basketball player.

• State Rep. Kimberly O. Johnson of Manning is assistant director of the F.E. DuBose Career Center.

• Spartanburg City County member Meghan Smith is director of college and career readiness at the Spartanburg Academic Movement.

• Ed Sutton of Charleston is an Air Force pilot, commercial Realtor and former Democratic nominee for state House.

• Rep. Spencer Wetmore of Folly Beach is a former prosecutor and former city administrator for the City of Folly Beach.

• Teresa Wilson of Columbia is the city manager of the City of Columbia.

Cunningham expects to announce a running mate in the next few weeks.