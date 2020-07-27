Orangeburg NAACP to hold virtual town hall amid pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Orangeburg NAACP will engage the commmunity in a conversation on everything from education to economic sustainability during a virtual town hall to be held on Wednesday.

The forum, which will be conducted via Zoom, will be held at 11 a.m. and can be accessed via Facebook at Live@OrangeburgBranchNAACP.

Orangeburg NAACP President Barbara Williams said the theme for the forum is "Community Conversation: Issues and Answers."

She said the event will focus on several topics affecting the community, and particularly African Americans, during the coronavirus pandemic. The topics include: health, education, voting rights, criminal justice/police reform, economic sustainability and the census.

"We want to talk about issues affecting everybody, but particularly concerning the African American population. They're the hardest hit from health all the way down to criminal justice," Williams said.

The forum will feature the following community leaders: Regional Medical Center President Charles E. Williams, South Carolina State University President James E. Clark, Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College President Dr. Walter L. Tobin, Claflin University President Dr. Dwaun Warmack and Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young.