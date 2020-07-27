Orangeburg NAACP to hold virtual town hall amid pandemic

The Orangeburg NAACP will engage the commmunity in a conversation on everything from education to economic sustainability during a virtual town hall to be held on Wednesday.
The forum, which will be conducted via Zoom, will be held at 11 a.m. and can be accessed via Facebook at Live@OrangeburgBranchNAACP.
Orangeburg NAACP President Barbara Williams said the theme for the forum is "Community Conversation: Issues and Answers."
She said the event will focus on several topics affecting the community, and particularly African Americans, during the coronavirus pandemic. The topics include: health, education, voting rights, criminal justice/police reform, economic sustainability and the census.
"We want to talk about issues affecting everybody, but particularly concerning the African American population. They're the hardest hit from health all the way down to criminal justice," Williams said.
The forum will feature the following community leaders: Regional Medical Center President Charles E. Williams, South Carolina State University President James E. Clark, Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College President Dr. Walter L. Tobin, Claflin University President Dr. Dwaun Warmack and Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young.
Other forum participants include: Aurora Smalls, director of Orangeburg County Voter Registration and Elections; the Rev. Donald E. Greene, president of the Baptist Educational and Missionary Convention of South Carolina; Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell; Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Chief Mike Adams; LaDan Brown, headmaster of Orangeburg Preparatory Schools, and Dr. Shawn Foster, superintendent of the Orangeburg County School District.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD
