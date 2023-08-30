The theme for the event was Education: The Roadmap to Freedom and Justice. Special presentations were made, including Barbara Johnson-Williams, President, Orangeburg Branch NAACP; Bennie M. Brown, Humanitarian of the Year; The Honorable Johnnie Wright Sr., Elected Official of the Year; Audrey M. Irick, Educator of the Year; the Rev. John P. Sibley, Clergy of the Year; and Brevie S. Holiday, Student Scholarship Recipient.

"We congratulate each of our recipients for their contributions to the city and state," stated Barbara Johnson-Williams. "The Orangeburg Branch of the NAACP’s mission is to ensure political, educational, and economic equality of all people and to eliminate race-based discrimination. To accomplish this goal, we engage in yearly fundraisers. This event provides adults and youth in our community with the opportunities and resources needed for educational, economic, personal, and social development."