Orangeburg mother, son win $125,000 in lottery

An Orangeburg mother and son are sharing their $125,000 lottery win with the rest of the family, according to the S.C. Education Lottery Commission.

The pair play the lottery together for fun. The son buys the tickets and his mother scratches them.

The son told lottery officials he cashed in $30 worth of winning tickets at the Dollar Deals on Boulevard Street in Orangeburg and used the winnings to buy more tickets for his mom to scratch off.

Later his mom called and sounded like she was in distress.

He rushed to check on her and found her clutching a top prize winning X The Money scratch-off ticket.

“It was unexpected,” he said.

The commission said the pair declined to release their names or provide any additional information.

The odds of winning $125,000 in the $5 X The Money game are 1 in 600,000. Two top prizes remain in the game.

Dollar Deals in Orangeburg received a commission of $1,250 for selling the claimed ticket.

