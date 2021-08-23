Orangeburg mom fights COVID limits; attorneys: Allow mask mandates, more online school

“My husband and I fear for the safety of all of our children in this time when the spread of illness is so rampant,” she stated.

Richland 2 Superintendent Dr. Baron R. Davis stated in a press release that the district is hopeful that the state Supreme Court will grant its request for “declaratory and injunctive relief, enabling our district to fulfill our most important obligation to our families – providing a safe and healthy learning environment for all students.”

S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson is suing the City of Columbia over its school mask mandate, saying the ordinance violates state law.

Robert Kittle, communications director at the state AG’s office, said the office is not a party to the Richland 2 action “so we don’t really have a comment.

“We’ve made clear in our suit that regardless of how we feel about it, the law is the law and you have to follow the law.”

“Even if we were the most pro-mask people in the world, that doesn’t change the fact that that proviso says what it says. So, as the attorney general, we have to uphold the law,” he said.

Kittle continued, “We’re not saying whether masks are good or bad. We’re just saying that the proviso that the state legislature passed says that you can’t do that, and we have to uphold the law.”

