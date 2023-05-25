Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Orangeburg’s Memorial Day ceremony is moving to a different location this year because the county didn’t get a city permit for the event usually held at Veterans Memorial Park near Edisto Memorial Gardens.

County Veterans Affairs Officer Kenisha Grimes said she sent a request for a permit to the city employee who has historically been responsible for permitting events. That person no longer works for the city, she said.

Grimes said she was unaware of the situation. She never received a response from the person she sent the email to and, as a result, the permit was not obtained.

Instead, the event will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 28 in the front parking lot of the Orangeburg County Administrative Center at 1437 Amelia Street.

The ceremony will be held near the Memorial Walk. The walk honors each branch of the military.

City officials confirmed that no applications were completed through the city for the Memorial Day event.

According to the city's protocol for holding an event on city-owned property, individuals need to contact the City of Orangeburg events coordinator.

To host a first-time public event at a city-owned park, an organization or individual needs to first complete a special events application through the Parks and Recreation Department at least 60 days prior to the proposed event.

Once approved (or if this is an annual event, previously approved), the event promoter is required to complete a rental contract and pay a rental fee plus provide proper insurance information, if needed.

Promoters must also complete a public assembly permit application, to be approved by the Department of Public Safety.

Sunday’s event will honor Sgt. Joe Amos, who was killed in action in Vietnam.

Orangeburg County resident the Rev. Terry Clifton Martin will be the keynote speaker.

Orangeburg’s program will also include an opening and closing prayer by the Rev. Dr. Robert Johnson, assistant pastor of Good Shepherd Community Ministries; a welcome from Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler; musical selections by the Rowe sisters; the laying of the wreath by the Ladies Auxiliary, VFW Post 2779 and 8166, and “Taps” by Steve Jarvis.