Orangeburg mayor: Time to address past injustices; citizens have right to peaceful protest, Butler says

Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler says it’s time to address the injustices of the past.

“I believe citizens have the right to protest but in a peaceful manner to address what they consider as police brutality. Social injustice has long been an issue for people of color and other minorities. The time is right to address past injustices,” Butler said.

Butler also shared his thoughts on the Black Lives Matter movement.

“The Black Lives Matter is a national movement to assure that all citizens are treated equally as it relates to police brutality and discrimination. I am hopeful that our nation can reach a point where all of us will recognize our differences and appreciate those differences,” Butler said.

Protests have been held in Orangeburg, dating back to April, and as recently as last month.

Butler said he is in support of non-violent protests.

“I have nothing against protests as long as the protesters avoid violence. They should be heard because their cause is real,” Butler said.

Orangeburg City Council unanimously agreed in June to remove the Confederate monument located in downtown’s Memorial Plaza, but that will not result in the immediate removal of the statue.