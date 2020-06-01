Orangeburg mayor: Peaceful protests welcome; Butler says violence will be prosecuted, curfew considered

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

City of Orangeburg officials say they welcome peaceful protests, but they’re preparing for the possibility of violence.

Their statements followed a weekend of protests throughout the country in response to the death of George Floyd.

“Let the citizens know that we do understand their frustration, we understand their anger and we understand them wanting to see a change of this kind of activity and this kind of planning. We empathize with them and we will do our best to make sure that the city will stay peaceful,” Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler said Monday.

Floyd was an African-American man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pinned a knee to his neck.

Two protests were held in Orangeburg on Sunday. There were also rumors of other protests on Monday.

“We keep hearing about protests on social media. A lot of the protests seem to be somewhat spontaneous, so it’s pretty fluid,” Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Chief Mike Adams said.

Many protests nationwide turned violent. Adams said ODPS is prepared for the possibility of violence during protests and demonstrations.