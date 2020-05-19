Orangeburg mayor lifts curfew

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler has lifted the city’s curfew.

Butler is, however, encouraging people to take precautions against the coronavirus, although he’s not mandating any actions.

“I want people to take responsibility and practice every safety measure they can,” he said Tuesday. That includes using masks, washing hands, practicing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings.

He’s also asking businesses to encourage customers to use face coverings.

Butler proclaimed a state of emergency on April 8, placing the city under a curfew from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., with certain exceptions. He announced he was extending the curfew on May 14, citing the continued threat of the virus and crime.

In a proclamation signed Tuesday, the mayor noted that Gov. Henry McMaster has rescinded his “stay at home” orders, authorizing services to resume under certain conditions.

“I try to stay in sync with the governor,” Butler said.

Butler said he also considered the financial plight of businesses.

“I had a lot of calls from local businesses that wanted to extend their hours so they could get their staff back to work,” he said.

In addition, Butler said, “I talked with the chief of public safety and things are becoming safe,” with no increase in crime since the recent incidents of concern.