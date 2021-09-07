Orangeburg mayor facing challenger; issues include downtown, infrastructure

Downtown development

Waymer said, “I think that we need to have a long sit down about the amount of churches that we do have in the area. I see downtown as a park and walk area. We need to be able to attract more businesses for what we want to actually happen.”

She continued, “Downtown should be the spot for young professionals and even some of the kids, to bring in some businesses here for them and to make the city thrive. There shouldn’t be a reason why we don’t set up certain parking lot areas and facelift the buildings around here.”

Waymer said other events could be themed around downtown to promote more activity beyond the Farmer’s Market held in the downtown pavilion.

“Look to attract breweries or bars because we do have a downtown area that hosts two HBCUs and that hosts a lot of businesses. So I think that we can make downtown Orangeburg an oasis. It just had to be put in the correct way,” she said. “You have to come in with a plan to see how it can actually expand because just getting out and walking around, you see a lot of businesses around here that you didn’t even know existed here.”

Waymer continued, “We want to create tax cuts and incentives for those businesses that come downtown.”