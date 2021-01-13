Orangeburg mayor, council: Stay safe

Orangeburg Mayor Michael C. Butler and members of city council are reminding residents of what they can and should do to prevent a spread of the coronavirus and to remain safe and healthy.

“There is convincing proof that face covering, washing of hands and social distancing aid in the prevention of the virus,” Butler said in a release.

“We cannot let up because this is a relentless virus. We must follow the guidance of public health officials to reduce infections as much as possible,” he said.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Wednesday that Orangeburg County had 128 new cases of the coronavirus. Since DHEC started tracking the virus, Orangeburg County has had 5,859 total cases, a total of 160 deaths and 1 probable death.

The Regional Medical Center announced Monday it is limiting visitation and reviewing elective surgeries as coronavirus cases surge, filling up the hospital.

Butler said it is imperative that citizens take the COVID-19 vaccine when it is available to them.

“The vaccine is our major defense against the virus and the benefits outweigh the risk,” Butler said

“Our hospitals are stretched to the limit, health care providers are under extreme stress and we may have a long way to go to get to a safe place. So we must do all that we can to prevent the spread and to lower the positive rate of infection,” he said.