Orangeburg mask mandate starts Friday

Orangeburg City Council on Tuesday agreed to require individuals to wear face coverings in retail and food service establishments.

The new rules will go into effect at 6 a.m. Friday, July 3.

The ordinance will expire in 61 days, unless it is extended by council.

“I think this is a real opportunity for Orangeburg to lead by example,” City Administrator John Yow said. “I hope we will look back 60 days from now and look at our numbers, and our numbers will be much improved in Orangeburg and across South Carolina.”

People who violate the ordinance will be guilty of a civil infraction, and assessed a fine of no more than $25. Each violation will be treated as a separate offense.

