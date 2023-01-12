Orangeburg man sentenced to prison; 16 counts of attempted murder dropped

Prosecutors dropped 16 counts of attempted murder against a 30-year-old Orangeburg man, but he’ll still spend time in prison after pleading guilty to other charges.

Carlton Roy Martindale, of 118 Morninghill Drive, pleaded guilty to hit-and-run resulting in property damage, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a stolen vehicle valued at $10,000 or more, first-offense failure to stop for blue lights and first-offense trafficking in more than 100 but less than 500 dose units of MDMA or ecstasy.

Prosecutors dismissed the following charges: 16 counts of attempted murder and one count each of reckless driving, possession of a stolen vehicle valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 and first-offense possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug.

During a recent term of court at the Orangeburg County Courthouse, Circuit Judge Deandrea Benjamin sentenced Martindale to six years in prison.

He was given credit for having already served 785 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

Martindale’s charges stemmed from several shooting incidents in September 2020.

In other recent guilty pleas:

• Rondey Aqwan Jaymel Johnson, 27, of 681 Seawright Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug and possession of a stolen pistol.

Benjamin sentenced him to five years in prison, suspended to two years of probation.

She gave him credit for having already served one day in jail.

She also ordered him to complete substance abuse counseling and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

Prosecutors dismissed Johnson’s charges of first-offense possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute drugs near a school and possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony.

• Ashley Nicole Just, 26, of 248 Lewis Bay Trail, Cross, pleaded guilty to two counts each of financial transaction card theft and financial transaction card fraud and one count of second-degree burglary.

Benjamin sentenced her to 18 months in prison and gave her credit for having already served 67 days in jail.

Prosecutors dismissed the following charges: two counts each of falsifying a vehicle identification number intending to conceal identity and criminal conspiracy and one count each of petit larceny valued at $2,000 or less and transporting or possessing stolen nonferrous metals.

• Ralfael Leyja, 20, of 1265 Edwards Street, Holly Hill, pleaded guilty to threatening the life of a public official.

Benjamin sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed five years, suspended to 18 months of probation.

She also ordered Leyja to obtain his GED and attend either vocational rehabilitation or Job Corps.

• Amos Mack, 59, of 1256 Toney Bay Road, Holly Hill, pleaded guilty to hit-and-run resulting in property damage.

Benjamin sentenced him to pay a $100 fine within 60 days or serve one month in jail.

Prosecutors dismissed his charge of first-offense driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI.

• Cynthia Ann Marino, 59, of 131 Whitford Stage Road Lot 3, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.

Benjamin sentenced her to 90 days in jail, suspended to 18 months of probation.

She also ordered Marino to complete substance abuse counseling and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

Prosecutors dismissed her additional count of third-degree domestic violence.

• Demetrius McCray, 54, of 729 Felder Street, Bowman, pleaded guilty to an enhanced shoplifting charge.

Benjamin sentenced him to 152 days in jail and gave him credit for having already served that time there.

• Ronald R. Miller, 57, of 766 Santee River Road, Santee, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen goods valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

Benjamin sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended to 10 days.

She gave him credit for having already served 10 days in jail. She also ordered him to pay restitution.

• Joseph Franklin Parham, 52, of 166 Kellys Kove Drive, Cordova, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine/cocaine base and second-degree assault and battery.

Parham was originally charged with pointing and presenting a firearm, but pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and battery instead.

Benjamin sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended to nine months of probation.

She gave him credit for having already served 264 days in jail.

Prosecutors dismissed his charge of third or subsequent distribution of methamphetamine.