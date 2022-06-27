Orangeburg man missing for three weeks

A 59-year-old Orangeburg man went missing three weeks ago and his family hasn’t heard from him or seen him since, said one of his brothers, Matthew Tyler.

Elijah “Lottie” Tyler, was last seen on Goff Avenue near the intersection with Chestnut Street on the afternoon of Friday, June 10.

Clinton Tyler, the oldest brother, told Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies that he dropped Elijah Tyler off at the Goff Avenue location, but no one in the family has heard from him.

Elijah Tyler doesn’t have a permanent home address or cell phone, but has been known to reside at a home on Bill Salley Road and at a location on the corner of Lancaster Street and Dorchester Street.

Clinton Tyler reported his brother missing after no one in the family had heard from him for a week.

Matthew Tyler described his missing brother as standing 5-foot-7 and weighing 160 pounds.

Elijah “Lottie” Tyler is a medium-complexioned Black man. He wears a low haircut and has no facial hair.

“If anyone has seen this individual, please give us a call,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release. “We want to make sure he’s safe and provide relief to a worried family.”

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Elijah “Lottie” Tyler, they are asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 1-803-534-3550.

