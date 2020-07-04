Orangeburg man guilty of grand larceny

Dickson sentenced her to time served of 54 days in jail.

She’s prohibited from possessing ammunition and any firearm for the next three years.

• Brannon Jerome Rosamond, 23, of 411 Willow Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to possession of less than 28 grams of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

Dickson sentenced him to time served.

• Ismael Jayquan-Kershaw Brown, 21, of 5981 Miley Hill Road, Ravenel, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a handgun.

Dickson sentenced him to six months in prison or a fine of $100.

• Jercoby Connell Davis, 30, of 36 Progressive Way, Denmark, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a handgun.

Dickson sentenced him to one year in prison or a $100 fine.

• Harold Douglas McCollum, 39, of 112 Aloha Drive, Cordova, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of a controlled substance.

Dickson sentenced him to six months in prison or a $100 fine.

• Jermiez Sinquan Ahaziah Bostick, 18, of 928 Dexter Street NE, Aiken, pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm into a dwelling and second-degree non-violent burglary.