Orangeburg man guilty of grand larceny

Christopher Antonio Adams, 33, of 1203 Luke Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to breaking into a motor vehicle, grand larceny valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 and financial transaction card theft.
Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him to 15 months in prison and gave him credit for having served 56 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
In other pleas:
• Dontell Daniel Harling, 18, of 356 Morgan Street, Aiken, pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm into a dwelling and second-degree non-violent burglary.
Dickson sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed nine months.
• Fredrick Antoine Smart Jr., 27, of 113 Hanging Leaf Road, Bamberg, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue light and hit-and-run involving property damage.
Dickson sentenced him to 18 months in prison, suspended to one year of probation.
• Desmond Tyrell Riley, 31, of 242 Boswell Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of a scheduled drug (eutylone) and forgery valued less than $10,000.
Dickson sentenced him to time served.
• Shaunicee Evonne Thompson, 30, of 147 Laquinta Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of a scheduled drug.
Dickson sentenced her to time served of 54 days in jail.
She’s prohibited from possessing ammunition and any firearm for the next three years.
• Brannon Jerome Rosamond, 23, of 411 Willow Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to possession of less than 28 grams of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a handgun.
Dickson sentenced him to time served.
• Ismael Jayquan-Kershaw Brown, 21, of 5981 Miley Hill Road, Ravenel, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a handgun.
Dickson sentenced him to six months in prison or a fine of $100.
• Jercoby Connell Davis, 30, of 36 Progressive Way, Denmark, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a handgun.
Dickson sentenced him to one year in prison or a $100 fine.
• Harold Douglas McCollum, 39, of 112 Aloha Drive, Cordova, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of a controlled substance.
Dickson sentenced him to six months in prison or a $100 fine.
• Jermiez Sinquan Ahaziah Bostick, 18, of 928 Dexter Street NE, Aiken, pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm into a dwelling and second-degree non-violent burglary.
Dickson sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed nine months.
• Gerald Gregory Oneal Summers, 26, of 1237 Classic Road, Branchville, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of a controlled substance (Xanax).
Dickson sentenced him to time served.
• Richard Brian Bair, 54, of 4110 Stillwood Circle, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense third-degree burglary and petit larceny
Dickson sentenced him to time served.
• Quamine Fazon McMillan, 28, of 113 Muna Avenue, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.
Dickson sentenced him to 90 days in jail, suspended to one year of probation.
He also ordered McMillan to complete a batterer’s treatment program.
• Larry Felder, 55, of 1550 Amelia Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.
Dickson sentenced him to 90 days. He gave him credit for 86 days served in jail.
He also ordered Felder not to have any contact with the victim.
• Thomas Greer McMillan, 47, of 3440 Sidneys Road, Walterboro, pleaded guilty to two counts of forgery valued at less than $10,000.
Dickson sentenced him to four years in prison, suspended to four years of probation.
He gave McMillan credit for having already served 107 days in jail.
McMillan is also required to pay restitution.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.