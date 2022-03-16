 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking editor's pick top story

Orangeburg man guilty of distributing heroin, fentanyl

  • 0
LIBRARY Crime logo, handcuffs

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – An Orangeburg man caught with drugs in his SUV during a trip with his children has been convicted by a federal jury, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Anthony Cyquan Herring, 40, was convicted last week on charges of distribution of heroin and fentanyl, along with associated firearms violations including possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

His charges stem from a traffic stop by Nash County, N.C. Sheriff Keith Stone on I-95 southbound for speeding.

Stone smelled marijuana coming from Herring’s SUV, which other deputies confirmed.

The ensuing search of his SUV resulted in deputies finding over 36 grams of heroin and fentanyl, 50 grams of cocaine, marijuana, distribution paraphernalia, $2,200 cash and a loaded firearm.

Deputies discovered Herring’s young children in the back of the SUV, sleeping and urinating in bottles as their dad drove through the night from Connecticut on the way to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the release said.

People are also reading…

Sentencing guidelines call for Herring to serve between 30 years and life in prison. He’ll be sentenced in June.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How the Royals share their political feelings with their fashion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News