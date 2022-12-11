Orangeburg man guilty of burglary, shoplifting

A 64-year-old Orangeburg man pleaded guilty to non-violent second-degree burglary and shoplifting during a recent term of court held at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

Joseph Calvin Taylor, of 222 Sellers Avenue, entered his guilty pleas before Circuit Judge Heath P. Taylor.

Judge Taylor sentenced him to prison for eight years. After he serves three years, the remainder of his sentence will be suspended to two years of probation.

Judge Taylor gave the man credit for having already served 134 days in jail.

Prosecutors dismissed the following charges: third or subsequent DUS, license not suspended for DUI; littering not more than 15 pounds and two counts of open container beer or wine.

In other recent guilty pleas:

• Duane Lamichael Mason Keitt, 34, of 2466 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery

Taylor sentenced him to five years in prison, provided that after he served 88 days, the remainder of his sentence would be reduced to two years of probation.

Taylor gave him credit for having already served 88 days in jail.

• Dangelo Mario Kinloch, 38, of 515 Duncan Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a pistol, first-offense possession of narcotics and possession of a stolen pistol.

Taylor sentenced him to 123 days in jail and gave him credit for time served.

Prosecutors dismissed Taylor’s charge of first-offense failure to stop for blue lights.

• Hunter McNeely, 18, of 7070 Willie Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to use of vehicle without permission for temporary purposes only.

Taylor sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act for one year and gave him credit for having already spent 14 days in jail.

• Brandon Skyy Miller, 39, of 133 Jupiter Court, Holly Hill, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue lights, second-offense DUI less than .10 and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Taylor sentenced him to three years in prison, provided that after he served five days, the remainder of the sentence would be suspended to two years of probation.

He also ordered Miller to obtain a college diploma and pay a $1,100 fee.

Prosecutors also dismissed Miller’s charges of first-offense DUI less than .10, second-offense DUI less than .10 and third-offense DUS license not suspended for DUI.

• Pharis Mekhi Robinson, 24, of 720 Kings Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Taylor sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act for one year and gave him credit for having already served 24 days in jail.

• Breann Wells, 28, of 155 Wyman Street, Eutawville, pleaded guilty to grand larceny valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

Taylor sentenced her to prison for three years, provided that after she served 49 days, the remainder of her sentence would be suspended to three years of probation.

He also stipulated that Wells’ probation may end early once she and her co-defendant pay restitution.

Prosecutors dismissed her charges of trespassing, malicious injury to personal property valued at $2,000 or less and criminal conspiracy.

• Andre Whaley, 35, of 212 Seminole Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to malicious injury to real property and second-degree domestic violence.

Taylor sentenced him to prison for three years, provided that after he served 197 days, the remainder of his sentence would be suspended to probation for two years.

Taylor gave him credit for having already served 197 days in jail.