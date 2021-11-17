Orangeburg man charged in S.C. State robbery

An Orangeburg man is accused of robbing someone on the South Carolina State University campus on Monday, according to the university.

Kendall Jamal Huggins Jr., 19, is charged with armed robbery and pointing and presenting a firearm.

The robbery was reported near Building I in Hugine Suites about 7 p.m. Monday, resulting in a brief campus lockdown.

Students were advised to shelter in place and report any information regarding the situation to campus police.

The lockdown was lifted about 8:30 p.m. after police determined there was no imminent risk to students and employees.

“The safety and wellbeing of our students and employees remains a principal responsibility at S.C. State, so we commend our officers for their swift response and arrest in this incident,” said Dr. Tamara Jeffries-Jackson, S.C. State vice president for student affairs.

Police said the incident began with a confrontation over a social media post and ended with a person being robbed of his cellphone and the keys to his campus apartment and vehicle.

A social media post aided police in identifying Huggins as a suspect.

Huggins turned himself in Monday night and was served with a warrant Tuesday at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

Huggins was enrolled at S.C. State at the time of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. The university will issue updates as they become available. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact campus police at 803-536-7188.

Students, employees and guests are asked to report any suspicious activity at S.C. State to campus police at 803-536-7188.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0