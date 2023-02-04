An Orangeburg man is facing charges in two Calhoun County carjacking incidents.

Al’jameek Duquan Butler, 20, of Jensen Street, was taken into custody on Monday.

Butler is facing two counts each of carjacking, grand larceny valued more than $10,000 and criminal conspiracy and one count each of armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Butler’s charges stem from two different incidents.

Both incidents took place in the EnMarket parking lot, located at 6009 Columbia Road, St. Matthews.

In the Jan. 22 incident, Butler and a not-yet-named co-defendant are accused of taking an occupied, unsecured vehicle around 2:43 a.m.

The most recent incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 2. Butler and a not-yet-named co-defendant allegedly took a 2015 Nissan Altima.

Both incidents were captured on the store’s surveillance video system.

When deputies executed a search warrant at Butler’s home on Friday, they allegedly found the stolen Altima parked there, according to warrants.

A warrant claims the Altima owner’s business cards were found in a trash can outside of Butler’s home.

Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers said, “Butler was quickly developed as a suspect thanks to good, old-fashioned determination and police work on the part of my investigators and the community working together.”

Summers said he appreciates the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety’s assistance in executing a search warrant Friday, which led to Butler’s arrest.

On Saturday, a Calhoun County magistrate set Butler’s bond at $350,000.