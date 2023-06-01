Drugs and a firearm were seized during a traffic stop, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“My deputy spotted a vehicle at night with a lighting malfunction,” Ravenell said in a release.

“When he stopped the vehicle after a brief chase, a backpack containing a considerable amount of drugs was located,” the sheriff said.

Bradley Hollington, 23, of Orangeburg was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, trafficking heroin, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance near a school and failure to stop for a blue light.

Hollington was taken into custody around 1:30 a.m. Saturday when Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Cpl. Sequoya Lee spotted a vehicle on Russell Street that had no license plate lights, Ravenell said.

When Lee attempted to stop the gray Ford Mustang, its driver allegedly sped off, turning onto Old Cameron Road.

At one point, the vehicle slowed to a speed that allowed a passenger to leave the car.

The vehicle came a stop moments later near the junction of Belleville and Parlor roads.

A black and gray backpack found after the stop allegedly contained “approximately 29.5 grams of marijuana, 675.2 grams of what appeared to be heroin, three scales,” one Glock handgun and ammunition for the handgun.

“This was a significant amount of drugs taken off the streets and out of the communities of Orangeburg County,” Ravenell said. “It came down to a non-working taillight bulb that Lee spotted.”