Orangeburg man accused of punching woman, trying to run her off road

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A 34-year-old Orangeburg man is facing multiple charges following two incidents on Nov. 6.

Darrion Rashun Glover, of Delmar Street, was taken into custody on Saturday.

Glover is facing one count each of second-degree domestic violence and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

Around 8 a.m., Glover allegedly attempted to run his girlfriend off the road while their three minor children were in her car. The children are under the age of 7.

A warrant claims Glover yelled to his girlfriend that he was going to kill her.

Then that afternoon, Glover allegedly punched his girlfriend in the head in the presence of their children.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office also served Glover with a 2016 warrant for second-degree domestic violence.

If Glover is convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

In other reports:

• Someone burglarized Empire Beauty, located at 1508 St. Matthews Road, on Nov. 18, and stole a black and gray 9 mm Ruger pistol.

The pistol is valued at $400.