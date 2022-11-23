 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Orangeburg man accused of punching woman, trying to run her off road

  • 0
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Identity theft is probably one of the most costly things that can happen to you, especially if you leave it unresolved for a while. Signing up for a credit monitoring service or identity theft protection insurance can help you stay protected should you fall victim to this. PennyGem’s Johana Restrepo has more.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A 34-year-old Orangeburg man is facing multiple charges following two incidents on Nov. 6.

Darrion Rashun Glover, of Delmar Street, was taken into custody on Saturday.

Glover is facing one count each of second-degree domestic violence and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

Around 8 a.m., Glover allegedly attempted to run his girlfriend off the road while their three minor children were in her car. The children are under the age of 7.

A warrant claims Glover yelled to his girlfriend that he was going to kill her.

Then that afternoon, Glover allegedly punched his girlfriend in the head in the presence of their children.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office also served Glover with a 2016 warrant for second-degree domestic violence.

People are also reading…

If Glover is convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

In other reports:

• Someone burglarized Empire Beauty, located at 1508 St. Matthews Road, on Nov. 18, and stole a black and gray 9 mm Ruger pistol.

The pistol is valued at $400.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Person dies in crash near Santee

Person dies in crash near Santee

A person died in a two-vehicle collision in Orangeburg County on Saturday night, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine's security service raids Kyiv monastery, suspects Russian sabotage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News