Orangeburg man accused of burglary; report: money stolen from motel room

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A man accused of taking $550 in cash from someone’s hotel room during the night is facing the charge of first-degree burglary.

Shawn Landvest Hampton, 37, of 402 Malibu Drive, Orangeburg was taken into custody just after midnight on Monday.

Hampton’s charge stems from a Dec. 28 incident where he allegedly entered a man’s motel room twice, without consent, and stole cash from the nightstand.

His warrant claims the incident was recorded on surveillance video.

If convicted, Hampton faces up to life in prison.

In an unrelated report, a man reported on Saturday that someone broke into his Ford F-150 and stole four Garmin T5 GPS collars, an orange and black Garmin bag, a Quick Trax 6000 locator box, six Quick Trax collars, a Ride Life locator collar, a Cobra two-way radio, chargers for the collars, 12-gauge ammunition, a camouflage hunting stool and a knife.

The value of the stolen items is $1,970.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

