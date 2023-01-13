 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Orangeburg man accused of attacking ex

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A 30-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of attacking an ex-girlfriend, according to his warrants.

Kentrell Jones is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon and ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony.

The woman called officers to a Perryclear Street home just before midnight Wednesday.

She claims that Jones threatened to kill her with a knife and also presented a firearm. During the altercation, Jones also allegedly put his hands around the woman’s neck with enough pressure to strangle her.

The woman called 911 and told a dispatcher that Jones was driving away in a white Mitsubishi.

Officers caught up with him.

Warrants claim that he had a 9 mm SCCY CPX-2 handgun under driver’s seat and five rounds of ammunition in his pockets.

The woman told officers that she and Jones had previously been in a relationship.

If convicted, Jones faces up to 20 years in prison.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A man reported that he and his grandchild were watching television in the den of an Old State Road home in Santee when gunfire erupted around 7:41 p.m. Thursday, according to an incident report.

Officers found two bullet holes in the front window and a bullet on the living room floor.

Several shell casings were found on the road near the home.

The man and his grandchild weren’t physically injured.

In other reports:

• A lawnmower and trailer were stolen from the wastewater treatment plant in Santee, on Old State Road, around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

The stolen items are an orange, 52-inch deck zero-turn riding lawnmower and a 6-foot-by-12-foot Carry-On trailer.

Surveillance video shows a red, extended cab Ford Ranger with chrome rims and a Mazda with dark, tinted windows at the property, the report said.

The value of the stolen equipment is $12,500.

• Someone obstructed a woman’s doorbell surveillance camera before stealing her 2010 silver Hyundai Sonata at her Representative Circle home in Orangeburg.

The woman reported the theft around 3 a.m. Friday.

The car is valued at $2,000.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

