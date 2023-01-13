Orangeburg man accused of attacking ex

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
A 30-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of attacking an ex-girlfriend, according to his warrants.
Kentrell Jones is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon and ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony.
The woman called officers to a Perryclear Street home just before midnight Wednesday.
She claims that Jones threatened to kill her with a knife and also presented a firearm. During the altercation, Jones also allegedly put his hands around the woman’s neck with enough pressure to strangle her.
The woman called 911 and told a dispatcher that Jones was driving away in a white Mitsubishi.
Officers caught up with him.
Warrants claim that he had a 9 mm SCCY CPX-2 handgun under driver’s seat and five rounds of ammunition in his pockets.
The woman told officers that she and Jones had previously been in a relationship.
If convicted, Jones faces up to 20 years in prison.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A man reported that he and his grandchild were watching television in the den of an Old State Road home in Santee when gunfire erupted around 7:41 p.m. Thursday, according to an incident report.
Officers found two bullet holes in the front window and a bullet on the living room floor.
Several shell casings were found on the road near the home.
The man and his grandchild weren’t physically injured.
In other reports:
• A lawnmower and trailer were stolen from the wastewater treatment plant in Santee, on Old State Road, around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.
The stolen items are an orange, 52-inch deck zero-turn riding lawnmower and a 6-foot-by-12-foot Carry-On trailer.
Surveillance video shows a red, extended cab Ford Ranger with chrome rims and a Mazda with dark, tinted windows at the property, the report said.
The value of the stolen equipment is $12,500.
• Someone obstructed a woman’s doorbell surveillance camera before stealing her 2010 silver Hyundai Sonata at her Representative Circle home in Orangeburg.
The woman reported the theft around 3 a.m. Friday.
The car is valued at $2,000.
