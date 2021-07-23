Orangeburg man accused of assaulting woman, toddler

She said someone also burned some items.

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A Cordova juvenile said an unknown male exposed himself to her Thursday evening while she was sitting on the front porch of her home, which is located off of Legrand Smoak Street, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The juvenile said the male approached her and said some guy was looking for her. She asked why the guy wanted her and the male told her he did not know and left the property for a time.

The male returned and asked the juvenile if she was coming. He then presented some money before walking away again, the report states.

The juvenile said the male returned and exposed himself to her before leaving. She believes he was intoxicated.

In other reports:

• A Woodford woman reported Thursday that the air conditioning unit was stolen from her North McClain Street residence. The unit is valued at $5,000.

• An Elloree woman reported her black utility trailer valued at $2,200 was stolen Thursday from her Tee Vee Road residence.

A witness reported seeing a white truck on the property.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.