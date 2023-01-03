Orangeburg man, 30, shot and killed

Someone shot a 30-year-old Orangeburg man on Friday, leaving him on Treadwell Street.

Ryan Jones, of Treadwell Street, died following the incident, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred at about 3:20 p.m. Friday, according to a heavily redacted incident report from the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.

A woman reported that someone came to Jones’ home and asked if she knew his location, according to the report.

The woman told the person that Jones was there.

The person told the woman to tell Jones to “Come here.”

The person then returned to a vehicle.

Jones went to the passenger side of the vehicle.

Moments later, the woman heard a single gunshot and the vehicle sped down Treadwell Street toward Amelia Street.

When officers arrived, they found Jones wearing sneakers, track-style pants and a hoodie. He was in the middle of the road.

An officer checked if Jones had a pulse. He had a faint one, according to the incident report.

Two officers began chest compressions until Orangeburg County EMS arrived.

The EMS supervisor checked Jones for signs of life, but didn’t find any.

If anyone has information about Jones’ death, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or use the Tips411 app to report information.