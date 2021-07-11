Orangeburg Majors All-Stars vie for title

ORANGEBURG – One Orangeburg All-Star team’s push for a championship continues, as another was eliminated during the second day of the 2021 South Carolina Dixie Youth Baseball AA Coach Pitch and Majors Division 1 & 2 state tournaments.
Facing elimination after losing their first game Saturday, the Orangeburg Majors All-Stars scored 19 runs and shut out North Charleston for a 19-0 victory. The Majors All-Stars will face Hanahan Monday at 5:30 p.m.
The Orangeburg Coach Pitch All-Stars lost a close game to Hartsville Northern, 8-6. This was their second loss, meaning the team has been eliminated from the tournament.
The citizens in Bamberg County are still cheering, as the Bamberg Majors All-Stars are undefeated through two days of tournament play. The team defeated St. George, 7-4. Bamberg will face Latta Monday at 8 p.m.
The Lake Marion Majors All-Stars will face McLeod Park on Monday at 8 p.m.
Below are all other scores and updates.
Coach Pitch
Fort Mill 10, Gregg Park 0
Bluffton American 17, North Myrtle Beach 7
Hartsville Northern 8, Orangeburg 6
Moncks Corner 11, Greenwood County 7
McLeod Park 12, Bluffton American 5
Moncks Corner 13, Hartsville Northern 10
Lexington National 12, Sumter National 2
Monday Games
Fort Mill vs Greet, 3:45 p.m.
McLeod Park vs Moncks Corner, 2 p.m.
Gregg Park vs Lexington National, 2 p.m.
Division 1 Majors
Orangeburg 19, North Charleston 0
McLeod Park 11, Maple Park 1
Monday Games
Orangeburg vs Hanahan, 5:30 p.m.
Lake Marion vs McLeod Park 8 p.m.
Division 2 Majors
Dillon 18, Barnwell 0
Parks Field 16, Hampton 0
Bamberg 7, St. George 4
Monday Games
Bamberg vs Latta, 8 p.m.
Dillon vs Jasper County, 3 p.m.
Parks Field vs St. George, 5:30 p.m.
Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530