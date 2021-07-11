 Skip to main content
Orangeburg Majors All-Stars vie for title; Oraneburg Coach Pitch All-Stars eliminated
Orangeburg Majors All-Stars vie for title; Oraneburg Coach Pitch All-Stars eliminated

One Orangeburg All-Star team’s push for a championship continues, as another was eliminated during the second day of the 2021 South Carolina Dixie Youth Baseball AA Coach Pitch and Majors Division 1 & 2 state tournaments.

Facing elimination after losing their first game Saturday, the Orangeburg Majors All-Stars scored 19 runs and shut out North Charleston for a 19-0 victory. The Majors All-Stars will face Hanahan Monday at 5:30 p.m.

The Orangeburg Coach Pitch All-Stars lost a close game to Hartsville Northern, 8-6. This was their second loss, meaning the team has been eliminated from the tournament.

The citizens in Bamberg County are still cheering, as the Bamberg Majors All-Stars are undefeated through two days of tournament play. The team defeated St. George, 7-4. Bamberg will face Latta Monday at 8 p.m.

The Lake Marion Majors All-Stars will face McLeod Park on Monday at 8 p.m.

Below are all other scores and updates.

Coach Pitch

Fort Mill 10, Gregg Park 0

Bluffton American 17, North Myrtle Beach 7

Hartsville Northern 8, Orangeburg 6

Moncks Corner 11, Greenwood County 7

McLeod Park 12, Bluffton American 5

Moncks Corner 13, Hartsville Northern 10

Lexington National 12, Sumter National 2

Monday Games

Fort Mill vs Greer, 3:45 p.m.

McLeod Park vs Moncks Corner, 2 p.m.

Gregg Park vs Lexington National, 2 p.m.

Division 1 Majors

Orangeburg 19, North Charleston 0

McLeod Park 11, Maple Park 1

Monday Games

Orangeburg vs Hanahan, 5:30 p.m.

Lake Marion vs McLeod Park 8 p.m.

Division 2 Majors

Dillon 18, Barnwell 0

Parks Field 16, Hampton 0

Bamberg 7, St. George 4

Monday Games

Bamberg vs Latta, 8 p.m.

Dillon vs Jasper County, 3 p.m.

Parks Field vs St. George, 5:30 p.m.

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530

