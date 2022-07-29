 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Orangeburg Lutheran showing “Luther”

As part of its Vacation Bible School, Orangeburg Lutheran Church is offering an adult component – two nights of movies to talk about.

On Monday, Aug. 1, and Tuesday, Aug. 2, guests are invited to view two movies, both titled “Luther.”

The Monday movie is an award-winning film from the 1950s. On Tuesday, the movie is a 2003 film starring Joseph Fiennes and Peter Ustinov.

Both are free.

There will be a discussion each evening. The films begin at 5:30 p.m. in the parlor of the fellowship building.

For more information or to express your interest, contact Pastor Rick Mason by phone or text message at 334-318-2238.

