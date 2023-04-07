Members of the Orangeburg Lions Club are fulfilling their commitment to community service by helping to detect vision issues among students in several schools in The T&D Region.

Club members Nilsa Kennerly, Lee Ashe and Pearl Youmans visited Branchville High School on Friday morning to perform eye screenings on sixth through eighth-graders.

While Ashe assisted with signing children in, Kennerly was armed with a Welch Allyn Spot Vision Screener, which is a handheld portable ocular screening device designed to help quickly and easily detect vision issues in children as young as 6 months.

"This is a program that the Lions came up with. The reason why we do this is because there are a lot of kids out there that don't have a place to go. ... Sometimes the nurses don't have time to go out and do the vision (screening). They're overcome," Kennerly said.

"We have this special eye instrument, and ... we as Lions go out as volunteers and provide this service for them to help them out. It helps and it makes the process a lot faster for them, too," she said.

Geri Dukes, the school nurse, said the visit from the Lions Club members was welcome.

"It helps us out, and we can focus more on like chronic health conditions. We still do our hearing screenings, blood pressure screenings and things like that, but this component of it, I think, is one of the biggest screenings.

"Their service is so vital, and I feel like it's very accurate and it's very quick. So we can get a lot of kids seen in a small amount of time vs. something that may take me all year to have kids trickle in a little at a time between visits," she said.

The nurse said she appreciates that the screening device is able to pick up what maybe the nursing staff can't among students.

"It feels like they can catch a little more than we can catch. So we're grateful for this service. It's a very quick service, in and out ... then they actually have a really nice sheet that they send home with a student if they have a referral and that they can take right to the doctor," Dukes said.

Kennerly said outdated prescriptions among children with glasses have even turned up with the screening service.

"Sometimes we catch things that they're not aware of. Sometimes we have kids that have been wearing glasses since the fourth grade, and they're not even aware of (the problem)," she said.

Youmans handed out stickers to students who completed the vision screening. She said she enjoys what she does with the Orangeburg Lions Club.

"I've been part of the club for probably about a year now. I enjoy it. We do more than eyes. We have different organizations that we support. I love children. I had foster children for about seven years. I substitute teach, I have managed companies.

"I've done so much, but the compensation is beyond all things because these children are very well mannered. We go from school to school doing it. I love it. I love serving the public, and that's what we're doing," she said.

Ashe recently retired from a 32-year teaching career. She retired from Richard Carroll Elementary as a fourth-grade teacher. She, too, enjoys being a part of the Orangeburg Lions Club.

"I've been in the Lions Club for about a year now. I'm a new retiree. So they got me to come in. It's a wonderful group of people with a true heart for service. Having the opportunity to go out to different events and to talk with the people and do work for others is just rewarding for others," Ashe said.

Kennerly said, "We just like working with the kids. It's very enjoyable just talking to them."

Ashe said, "The Lions Club in Bamberg doesn't have quite the membership that we have. So they have more limited opportunities. We were in touch with them, and they agreed for us to come to Bamberg and do schools in Bamberg and Denmark. So we've also done schools in Bamberg and Denmark."

Kennerly said, "If we can provide for other areas, we will."

Branchville High School Principal Charles Gregory said he appreciates what the club does with its free eye screenings.

"I just think that it's great that an organization comes out to serve, and I think it's great that our kids get to see that because it's important to give back. Of course, it's important for kids to see that so they'll know that one day they may need to do the same thing," he said.

Gregory continued, "Our kids get a lot of screen time between their phones and, of course, using devices. So they need to make sure they're checking that (their vision) on a regular basis."

Seventh-grader Kayden Dukes, 13, and sixth-grader Chance Lawrence, 11, were among the students who got a clean vision report.

Kayden said she appreciated the club volunteers for coming out to perform the service.

"I think it's great because you're helping out so many kids that could have vision problems and they don't even know it," she said.

Lawrence said, "It makes me free great because of the opportunity to make sure that we have to not wear glasses and know that we can see without them and can read without them."

The Orangeburg Lions Club meets the first and third Monday of each month at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center.