Orangeburg Lions Club, students raise funds; meal to pay for eye exams, other efforts

The Orangeburg Lions Club held a chicken perlou fundraiser last week to raise money for eye exams, eyeglasses and hearing aids for individuals in need.
“We just enjoy being a part of the community,” Orangeburg Lions Club President George Brooks said. “We are a community-orientated service organization.”
About 725 plates were sold with the expectation of raising a little over $5,000.
Groups that will benefit from the fundraiser include the Orangeburg Free Medical Clinic and Cooperative Church Ministries of Orangeburg for eyeglasses. The fundraiser will also help support the students in Orangeburg County School District by providing weekend meals for the children who may do without a meal.
About a dozen students from Orangeburg Preparatory Schools’ Interact Club helped with the fundraiser.
"It is a good opportunity to serve and give back to the community,” eleventh-grader Paige Bordenkecher said. “I have been given so much in life. It is important to make sure everyone gets what they need.”
“Not everybody gets the same opportunities that we do,” OP eleventh-grader Chayce Altman said. “If we have an opportunity to help other people, I like to do that.”
Brooks said the Lions Club has always been active in helping others with eye challenges through Lions Vision services.
Just recently, the club sent about 400 pairs of eyeglasses to Columbia and the eyeglasses will be taken over to Nigeria for those in need.
The Orangeburg club was chartered in 1922. Lions International was chartered in 1917.
The Orangeburg Club began with local businessmen meeting at a local church. Today there are about 30 members. The club is open to both men and women.
The Orangeburg club meets on the first and third Mondays of each month 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Family Life Center.
For more information about the Lions Club, call Orangeburg Lions Club Membership Chairman Mike Pooser at 803-536-6195 or 803-747-9322.