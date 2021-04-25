Orangeburg Lions Club, students raise funds; meal to pay for eye exams, other efforts

The Orangeburg Lions Club held a chicken perlou fundraiser last week to raise money for eye exams, eyeglasses and hearing aids for individuals in need.

“We just enjoy being a part of the community,” Orangeburg Lions Club President George Brooks said. “We are a community-orientated service organization.”

About 725 plates were sold with the expectation of raising a little over $5,000.

Groups that will benefit from the fundraiser include the Orangeburg Free Medical Clinic and Cooperative Church Ministries of Orangeburg for eyeglasses. The fundraiser will also help support the students in Orangeburg County School District by providing weekend meals for the children who may do without a meal.

About a dozen students from Orangeburg Preparatory Schools’ Interact Club helped with the fundraiser.

"It is a good opportunity to serve and give back to the community,” eleventh-grader Paige Bordenkecher said. “I have been given so much in life. It is important to make sure everyone gets what they need.”

“Not everybody gets the same opportunities that we do,” OP eleventh-grader Chayce Altman said. “If we have an opportunity to help other people, I like to do that.”