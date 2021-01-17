Orangeburg Links feed EMS workers

Every day, essential workers dedicate themselves to aiding and protecting this community and its citizens.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been one of the largest challenges the community has ever faced. During these unprecedented times, a bright spot has been the unrelenting efforts and steadfast dedication to service by the essential workers in Orangeburg County. Citizens continue to benefit from individuals who put the needs of others before their own.

The Orangeburg Chapter of The Links is tremendously grateful to those serving on the frontlines amid COVID-19. In an effort to show appreciation and gratitude, a chapter initiative was to provide meals to essential workers in Orangeburg County.

On Dec. 16, the chapter provided breakfast to the 70 employees of the Orangeburg County Emergency Medical Services over the course of 3 days. This was the first of their essential worker initiative.

