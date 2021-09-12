Orangeburg library’s doors closed as move continues; officials hope to open new location in Oct.

The Orangeburg County Library has officially closed its Louis Street doors as it begins the move to the new Orangeburg County Library and Conference Center on Russell Street.

“It's been pretty intense,” Orangeburg County Library Director Anna Zacherl said in describing the move.

“We’ve been in the current location for many years and we have a large collection of materials,” she said.

The new, $9.2 million facility will include a library, amphitheater and conference center. There will also be much more parking.

Library employees have spent the past two months packing and moving items from the old library to the new. Over 115,000 books have been packed, along with about 65 public computers and 30 staff computers.

“We have over 120,000 items in the collection, so it was a tremendous job,” Zacherl said.

Zacherl said the new library just received the certificate of occupancy from O’Cain Construction, enabling the rest of the materials to be packed and moved. Programming materials, such as art supplies, story time supplements, and daycare collections that circulate around the county remain to be moved.