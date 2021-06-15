Orangeburg leaders pray for community; mayor: collective effort can stop gun violence

Local leaders gathered in downtown Orangeburg on Tuesday to pray and speak on issues facing the Orangeburg community.

“Please know that our leaders are praying for everyone to have a better and safer place to live, work and enjoy,” Orangeburg City Councilwoman Liz Zimmerman Keitt said.

“It’s easy to concentrate on what we do not have, but let us praise God for the wonderful life we have been given, and use it to God’s glory,” Keitt said.

The Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast and Press Conference was held at the Downtown Market Pavilion.

The issues discussed ranged from gun violence to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local ministers and officials prayed about various issues.

The Rev. John Wolfe prayed on issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination, the Rev. Stanley Rivers prayed on the issues of education and voting rights, Department of Public Safety Chief Mike Adams prayed on the issues of crime and gang violence and the Rev. Kary Poinsett prayed for healing for the nation.

Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler cited an article published in the Washington Post noting a national increase in gun violence.