Orangeburg leaders pray for community; mayor: collective effort can stop gun violence

Local leaders gathered in downtown Orangeburg on Tuesday to pray and speak on issues facing the Orangeburg community.
“Please know that our leaders are praying for everyone to have a better and safer place to live, work and enjoy,” Orangeburg City Councilwoman Liz Zimmerman Keitt said.
“It’s easy to concentrate on what we do not have, but let us praise God for the wonderful life we have been given, and use it to God’s glory,” Keitt said.
The Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast and Press Conference was held at the Downtown Market Pavilion.
The issues discussed ranged from gun violence to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local ministers and officials prayed about various issues.
The Rev. John Wolfe prayed on issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination, the Rev. Stanley Rivers prayed on the issues of education and voting rights, Department of Public Safety Chief Mike Adams prayed on the issues of crime and gang violence and the Rev. Kary Poinsett prayed for healing for the nation.
Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler cited an article published in the Washington Post noting a national increase in gun violence.
He urged stakeholders, including clergy, law enforcement, educators, elected officials and businesses, to have a meaningful dialogue to stem the gun violence that ends with killing of innocent lives.
“It is in the best interest of our children, and our families and our nation that we develop short-term and long-term (plans) to do whatever it takes to curtail the unlawful use of firearms. With a collective effort, we can make it happen in Orangeburg,” Butler said.
“Let us begin the dialogue,” he said.
Keitt acknowledged the presence of the many local leaders in attendance during the press conference.
“It is amazing that our president, President Joe Biden, and group leaders around the country, around the world, are meeting at the NATO Summit. But, it is also amazing that our leaders, pastors, mayor, presidents of colleges and universities, law enforcement, senator, representative of the House, community leaders and city administrator are meeting in Orangeburg, South Carolina this morning,” Keitt said.
Those in attendance included Rep. Jerry Govan, D-Orangeburg; Sen. Vernon Stephens, D-Bowman; Claflin University President Dr. Dwaun Warmack; Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College President Dr. Walt Tobin; Orangeburg City Administrator Sidney Evering; Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright and all members of the Orangeburg City Council.
