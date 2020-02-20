Orangeburg land cleared for restaurant; plans not finalized for property on John C. Calhoun

Land is being cleared on John C. Calhoun Drive for the future development of a restaurant, but the property owner says he is not sure what type of restaurant will be built.

"Nothing is finalized," owner Paul Ha said. "I have not decided yet."

The property, a little larger than half an acre, was being cleared of trees this week in preparation for construction.

"It (construction) will be this year for sure," Ha said.

Rumors circulated that the property was going to be home to an American Deli. Ha said while “it will be something similar,” like perhaps a fish and wings restaurant, it will not be an American Deli.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"It will be a one standalone building instead of a strip mall,” he said.

Ha is no stranger to property development in Orangeburg.

Ha also owns the St. Matthews Square property at 1564 St. Matthews Road, next to Walgreens and across the street from Grove Park shopping plaza.

St. Matthews Square is home to Marco's Pizza, American Deli, Affordable Dental & Implants, Acceptance Auto Insurance, World Finance, ECIG Charleston, Empire Beauty and Cellular Pro.

The 15,000-square-foot strip mall is almost filled.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.