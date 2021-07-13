Orangeburg, Lake Marion fall out of race for Dixie Majors title

Two T&D region teams have been eliminated and one is still playing for a championship berth as competition for the 2021 South Carolina Dixie Youth Majors Division 1 & 2 tournaments continues.

The Lake Marion Majors All-Stars were eliminated after losing to Maple Park 6-5 on Tuesday. The Orangeburg Majors All-Stars were also eliminated, losing to McLeod Park 2-1.

Maple Park and McLeod Park will face off in the Division 1 Majors Championship. The game will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The Bamberg Majors All-Stars game was still in progress at the time of publication. An update providing the final scores of the games will come at a later time.

Division 1 Majors

Maple Park 6, Lake Marion 5

McLeod Park 2, Orangeburg 1

Division 2 Majors

St. George 6, Latta 5

Bamberg vs Jasper County (still in progress)

Fort Mill wins title